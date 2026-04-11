DHS Employees Return Amid Government Shutdown: Trump's Directive Ensures Pay

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has directed all furloughed employees to report back to work, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown.

According to a notice sent to employees, the return to duty aligns with President Donald Trump's emergency order ensuring that employees receive compensation and benefits lost during the shutdown.

Amidst contentious fiscal debates in Congress, the recall highlights the tensions over DHS's role in immigration enforcement and wider ongoing political disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)