DHS Employees Return Amid Government Shutdown: Trump's Directive Ensures Pay
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ordered all furloughed employees to return to work despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, following a directive from President Trump ensuring their pay. The move occurs amidst prolonged fiscal disagreements in Congress and contentious immigration policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:55 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has directed all furloughed employees to report back to work, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown.
According to a notice sent to employees, the return to duty aligns with President Donald Trump's emergency order ensuring that employees receive compensation and benefits lost during the shutdown.
Amidst contentious fiscal debates in Congress, the recall highlights the tensions over DHS's role in immigration enforcement and wider ongoing political disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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