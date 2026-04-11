Left Menu

DHS Employees Return Amid Government Shutdown: Trump's Directive Ensures Pay

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ordered all furloughed employees to return to work despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, following a directive from President Trump ensuring their pay. The move occurs amidst prolonged fiscal disagreements in Congress and contentious immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:55 IST
DHS Employees Return Amid Government Shutdown: Trump's Directive Ensures Pay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has directed all furloughed employees to report back to work, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown.

According to a notice sent to employees, the return to duty aligns with President Donald Trump's emergency order ensuring that employees receive compensation and benefits lost during the shutdown.

Amidst contentious fiscal debates in Congress, the recall highlights the tensions over DHS's role in immigration enforcement and wider ongoing political disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

 India
2
Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

 Italy
3
Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

 United Kingdom
4
India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotir...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026