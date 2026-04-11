Modi Ramps Up Campaign Rally In West Bengal

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is intensifying his campaign efforts in poll-bound West Bengal with three scheduled rallies this Saturday. The BJP is aiming to consolidate its influence in central and north Bengal through these strategic gatherings.

The rallies, to be held in Katwa, Jangipur, and Kushmandi, are seen as crucial for the BJP's efforts to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Modi's visit underscores the significance the party places on West Bengal as a key electoral battleground.

The Prime Minister has previously emphasized issues like industrial decay and infiltration during recent rallies, while offering a six-point guarantee to voters as an alternative to the existing government. Modi continues to target the TMC on matters of women's safety, corruption, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)