Left Menu

Modi Ramps Up Campaign Rally In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address multiple rallies in West Bengal as part of the BJP's strategy to strengthen support in the region before the assembly elections. The campaign will focus on key issues like industrial decay, infiltration, and lawlessness, challenging the ruling TMC party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:56 IST
Modi Ramps Up Campaign Rally In West Bengal
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is intensifying his campaign efforts in poll-bound West Bengal with three scheduled rallies this Saturday. The BJP is aiming to consolidate its influence in central and north Bengal through these strategic gatherings.

The rallies, to be held in Katwa, Jangipur, and Kushmandi, are seen as crucial for the BJP's efforts to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Modi's visit underscores the significance the party places on West Bengal as a key electoral battleground.

The Prime Minister has previously emphasized issues like industrial decay and infiltration during recent rallies, while offering a six-point guarantee to voters as an alternative to the existing government. Modi continues to target the TMC on matters of women's safety, corruption, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

 India
2
Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

 Italy
3
Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

 United Kingdom
4
India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotir...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026