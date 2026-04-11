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Brink of Peace: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Regional Tensions

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is going to Pakistan for high-level talks with Iran to stabilize a fragile ceasefire amid ongoing regional conflicts. The meeting aims to pave the way for peace despite challenges from Israeli-Hezbollah clashes and the strategic tension over the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:32 IST
Brink of Peace: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan. This is the first high-level meeting since the outbreak of the war over a month ago, aiming to stabilize a fragile ceasefire and work towards peace.

The ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, already faces challenges with ongoing skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah at the southern Lebanon border. Iran, laying down pre-conditions for negotiations, emphasizes an Israeli ceasefire as a pivotal requirement. Security measures in Islamabad led to deserted streets, indicating the high stakes surrounding these discussions.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz continues to reverberate across economies, with oil prices soaring as Iran's control over the waterway remains a crucial leverage point in negotiations. President Trump remains skeptical about Iran's negotiating power, emphasizing that their current position is weak despite Tehran's posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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