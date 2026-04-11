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Tragic End for Youth Congress Leader: A Shocking Homicide

Fairoz Pathan, a Youth Congress leader, was killed at his residence in Malapur. The attack by unidentified assailants has sparked panic in the community. Police have begun an investigation, utilizing CCTV footage to track down suspects. No clear motive has been determined yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:19 IST
Tragic End for Youth Congress Leader: A Shocking Homicide
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident unfolded in Malapur late Friday as Fairoz Pathan, a Youth Congress leader, was killed by unidentified assailants in his own home.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, Pathan was attacked by three to four individuals wielding lethal weapons, resulting in his immediate death due to excessive bleeding.

Authorities have commenced a thorough investigation, analyzing CCTV footage for leads. While political motives or personal enmity are not ruled out, the exact motive remains unclear as police work to swiftly apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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