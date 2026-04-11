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Guelleh Secures Sixth Term Amid Controversy in Djibouti Elections

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh has been re-elected for a sixth term, securing 97.81% of the vote. While his victory was celebrated, the election faced criticism due to lack of competition and political freedoms. Guelleh has led for over two decades, continuing his family's political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:32 IST
Guelleh Secures Sixth Term Amid Controversy in Djibouti Elections
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Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh has been re-elected for a sixth term, with official results revealing he secured 97.81 percent of the vote in Friday's election. At 78, Guelleh has ruled the Horn of Africa nation of approximately one million people for over two decades.

The election, deemed to have been peaceful by officials, saw Guelleh facing a sole opponent, Mohamed Farah Samatar, a former ruling party member. Analysts suggest the race was lacking genuine competition, a sentiment echoed by opposition groups that often boycott elections, citing restrictions on political freedoms.

Guelleh succeeded his uncle, former President Hassan Gouled Aptidon, in 1999, continuing a family-led administration. Djibouti's strategic importance is highlighted by its hosting of military bases for nations including the US, China, France, and Japan. These bases, along with port services for Ethiopia, are crucial to Djibouti's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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