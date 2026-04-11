Nandigram: Showdown of Titans in 2026 Election

The Nandigram assembly constituency, located in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, is bracing for a high-stakes electoral showdown in the 2026 elections. Known for its pivotal role in the rise of the Trinamool Congress, driven by the 2007 Nandigram movement led by Mamata Banerjee, the region is no stranger to political turbulence.

Suvendu Adhikari, currently a BJP MLA and a key figure in the Nandigram movement, was instrumental in the transition of power that ended decades of Left rule. The movement, which began as a protest against compulsory land acquisition for a chemical hub, witnessed violent clashes resulting in 14 civilian deaths and numerous injuries.

As the 2026 elections approach, the political arena is heating up with Adhikari, who defected from TMC to BJP, yet again contesting from Nandigram. He will go against Pabitra Kar from TMC and others, amidst ongoing issues such as unemployment, connectivity, and farmers' grievances in the region, all under the assurance of peaceful polling by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)