Stalin Accuses BJP of Spreading Fear Among Minorities
DMK President MK Stalin criticizes the BJP for allegedly spreading fear among minorities. He claims that the BJP's policies, including the CAA and FCRA amendments, aim to create insecurity. Stalin reaffirms DMK's commitment to secularism and accuses AIADMK of supporting BJP's anti-minority stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK President MK Stalin has raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the party's primary agenda is to instill fear within minority communities across India.
Stalin pointed out that Muslims and Christians, especially in states governed by the BJP, face increasing attacks, limiting their freedom to celebrate religious events like Christmas.
He criticized the AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for supporting BJP's legislative moves, while reiterating DMK's dedication to maintaining secular values and protecting minority rights.
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- Stalin
- BJP
- DMK
- minorities
- CAA
- FCRA
- AIADMK
- Muslims
- Christians
- secularism
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