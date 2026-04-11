Stalin Accuses BJP of Spreading Fear Among Minorities

DMK President MK Stalin has raised serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that the party's primary agenda is to instill fear within minority communities across India.

Stalin pointed out that Muslims and Christians, especially in states governed by the BJP, face increasing attacks, limiting their freedom to celebrate religious events like Christmas.

He criticized the AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for supporting BJP's legislative moves, while reiterating DMK's dedication to maintaining secular values and protecting minority rights.