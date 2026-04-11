Speculation Swirls Around Possible Retirement of Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas
Speculation arises about potential retirements of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Both justices have provided no public signs of retiring, but their age and upcoming elections spark discussions. A vacancy could lead to another Trump-appointed justice, solidifying the conservative influence on U.S. law.
Speculation is growing around the potential retirements of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. At 76 and 77 respectively, both justices remain silent on plans to retire, despite nearing the average age of retirement for their positions.
Their retirements would present former President Donald Trump with an opportunity to make a fourth Supreme Court appointment, pushing the court's ideological balance further right. As it stands, the court has a clear 6-3 conservative majority, thanks partly to Trump's three previous appointments.
Current discussions suggest any retirement considerations are politically motivated, anticipating a shift in Senate power. If Democrats win the upcoming midterm elections, it would enhance their ability to block Trump's nominees, complicating future conservative appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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