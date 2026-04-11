Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Restore Voting Rights and Criticizes BJP 'Agencies'

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), made strong statements at a rally, accusing political opponents of being 'agencies' that strengthen the BJP and compromise voter rights in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Banerjee identified individuals like Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and politician Humayun Kabir as key players.

Banerjee promised to restore voting rights disenfranchised, alleging they were removed under pretenses. He criticized Humayun Kabir for corrupt practices, questioning his credibility and commitment to the public. Banerjee dismissed Kabir's claim of an AI-generated scandal video, citing defections of allies as evidence.

Pledging personal responsibility for Murshidabad's development, Banerjee took aim at the BJP's unfulfilled promises and highlighted the TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as a model of effective governance. He challenged the BJP to provide a progress report for Birbhum and urged voters to support the TMC in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)