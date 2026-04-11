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BJP Defends Leader Amid Political Media Controversy

BJP state general secretary S Suresh defended party leader Shone George against allegations of criticizing a media house, Deepika, for political misuse. The newspaper was accused of favoring the UDF ahead of Kerala's assembly polls. Suresh emphasized BJP's commitment to equal treatment of all religions, highlighting accusations of religious bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:43 IST
BJP Defends Leader Amid Political Media Controversy
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BJP state general secretary S Suresh defended party leader Shone George on Saturday, emphasizing that his criticisms targeted the alleged political misuse of the Malayalam daily, Deepika. Shone George's comments were made in the context of the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala, where the newspaper is said to have supported the UDF.

Suresh stated that the BJP addresses any attempt to redirect religious or community support towards Congress as political, and assured that Shone George's remarks were aimed at highlighting the misuse of media for political gain. These comments came amidst backlash against the BJP and the George family.

Reiterating the BJP's secular stance, Suresh mentioned the party's commitment to religious equality, asserting that the BJP does not harbor any communal bias. He pointed out the discrimination based on religion in Kerala, particularly referencing events in Munambam and the attack on the Pala Bishop, claiming the BJP stood for secularism.

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