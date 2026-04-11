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Suspended Sovereignty: The Chagos Islands Dilemma

The UK has paused its decision to cede control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, pending U.S. approval. The deal, criticized by Donald Trump, maintains British control over Diego Garcia for strategic military use. Meanwhile, the displaced Chagossians demand resettlement and question the legality of the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:47 IST
Suspended Sovereignty: The Chagos Islands Dilemma
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The UK government's plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is currently on hold due to a need for approval from Washington, The Times reported on Saturday. The deal, under scrutiny by U.S. President Donald Trump, would allow Britain to keep control of the Diego Garcia military base on a long-term lease.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated efforts to convince the U.S. to formally support the agreement, crucial for maintaining operations on Diego Garcia. The British spokesperson affirmed that securing the base's future remains a priority, amidst ongoing dialogues with Washington and Mauritius.

Criticism from the displaced Chagossian community has emerged, with calls for resettlement and questions about the negotiation's legality. The UK-U.S. alliance faces tensions as Trump's openly critical stance towards Starmer has complicated bilateral relations, highlighting a sizeable diplomatic rift.

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