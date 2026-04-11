World Spotlight: Global Conflicts, Political Moves, and Astral Achievements

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts against 'birth tourism,' targeting networks aiding pregnant women in acquiring U.S. citizenship for their newborns. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has initiated a 'Birth Tourism Initiative' aimed at dismantling these networks.

Lebanon is entering pivotal discussions with Israel, seeking peace amid a devastating conflict that has displaced millions. However, experts express skepticism about Lebanon's capacity to secure a lasting peace given its current weakened position.

The global dynamics expand with the potential involvement of Ukraine in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz, leveraging its acclaimed drone technology. Britain is spearheading international efforts to ensure the strait's accessibility amid ongoing tensions.