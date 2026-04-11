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Tragedy in Beirut: Syrian Family Lost in Israeli Strikes

A Syrian man buried his family killed in Israeli strikes in Beirut. The family fled to Lebanon in 2020, escaping Syrian conflicts. Israeli attacks killed over 350 people, including many women and children. The death toll from the ongoing conflict has now exceeded 1,950.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deirel-Zour | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:45 IST
Tragedy in Beirut: Syrian Family Lost in Israeli Strikes

In a heart-wrenching scene, a Syrian man laid to rest his wife and four of his children in Deir el-Zour, Syria, following a devastating Israeli strike in Beirut earlier in the week. The violence has claimed over 350 lives, marking it as the deadliest day in the six-week-long conflict.

The family's homecoming to Syria was marred by tragedy, as they had fled to Lebanon six years ago to escape war. They were among many civilians caught in the crossfire of Israel's strikes targeting Hezbollah-linked sites. More than a third of those killed were women and children, hit without prior warnings.

As mourning continues, the attacks outline the broader impact on Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with casualties pushing the death toll to over 1,950. Displaced families remain in peril, amid reluctance to return home due to ongoing conflict and instability.

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