French President Emmanuel Macron, in a Saturday address, called for adherence to the ceasefire concerning Lebanon, a nation with longstanding ties to France. His social media post revealed conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing restraint and peace in the region.

The discussion extended to securing the vital Strait of Hormuz for free navigation, which is critical for global trade routes. Macron and Erdogan reiterated the importance of reaching a robust and lasting diplomatic resolution in the area.

Although Macron did not elaborate on talks held in Pakistan, he remains a key figure in global diplomatic efforts, leveraging France's historical connections to Lebanon to champion a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts.