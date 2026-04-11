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Fertiliser Prices in Focus as US Monitors Global Supply Challenges

The US president addressed the rising fertilizer prices, emphasizing vigilance over potential cost increases affecting American farmers. These increases are linked to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz impacting natural gas supply routes. Despite the broader geopolitical implications, the president aimed his statements at a domestic audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST
Fertiliser Prices in Focus as US Monitors Global Supply Challenges
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent social media post, the US president stated his commitment to monitoring rising fertilizer prices, vowing to prevent any cost hikes for American farmers.

The global rise in fertilizer costs is attributed to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected natural gas supply lines.

The president assured the domestic audience that the US government would not tolerate price gouging from the fertilizer industry and pledged support for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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