Fertiliser Prices in Focus as US Monitors Global Supply Challenges

In a recent social media post, the US president stated his commitment to monitoring rising fertilizer prices, vowing to prevent any cost hikes for American farmers.

The global rise in fertilizer costs is attributed to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected natural gas supply lines.

The president assured the domestic audience that the US government would not tolerate price gouging from the fertilizer industry and pledged support for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)