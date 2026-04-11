Left Menu

BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP's former Alappuzha north district vice-president, Bindu Vinayakumar, has filed a police complaint alleging threats from Sobha Surendran, BJP's Palakkad candidate. Accusations revolve around a cash-for-vote scandal. Following these allegations, Vinayakumar was suspended by BJP, while the Alappuzha SP's office confirmed receipt of the complaint but no response from Surendran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:38 IST
BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP politics is abuzz with controversy as Bindu Vinayakumar, the former Alappuzha north district vice-president, files a police complaint against the party's Palakkad candidate, Sobha Surendran. Vinayakumar alleges that Surendran threatened her in relation to a cash-for-vote scandal.

Vinayakumar has escalated her complaints to state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and national president Nitin Nabin, urging action against Surendran, who is seen as a crucial player in the upcoming April 9 polls.

In a twist of events, the BJP has suspended Vinayakumar, while the Alappuzha Superintendent of Police's office acknowledged receiving her complaint. Amid unresolved allegations, Surendran has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

 India
2
Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured

Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

 India
4
Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026