BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP politics is abuzz with controversy as Bindu Vinayakumar, the former Alappuzha north district vice-president, files a police complaint against the party's Palakkad candidate, Sobha Surendran. Vinayakumar alleges that Surendran threatened her in relation to a cash-for-vote scandal.

Vinayakumar has escalated her complaints to state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and national president Nitin Nabin, urging action against Surendran, who is seen as a crucial player in the upcoming April 9 polls.

In a twist of events, the BJP has suspended Vinayakumar, while the Alappuzha Superintendent of Police's office acknowledged receiving her complaint. Amid unresolved allegations, Surendran has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)