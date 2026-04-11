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Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

Kurdish politician Nizar Amedi was elected as Iraq's new president in a parliamentary decision, succeeding the post in a largely ceremonial role. Amedi's presidency comes at a crucial time as Iraq grapples with selecting a new prime minister amidst U.S.-Iran tensions and a parliamentary sectarian power arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:50 IST
Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

Nizar Amedi, a prominent Kurdish politician, has been elected as Iraq's new president, assuming a largely ceremonial role. His election follows a parliamentary decision after last November's elections.

Amedi, 58, previously served as Iraq's environment minister and has led the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's political office in Baghdad since 2024. The selection of a prime minister, a sensitive choice crucial for Iraq's governance, now awaits.

This political shift comes as the U.S. and Iran, instrumental players in Iraq, grapple with tense diplomacy over Iraq's political future. Washington's unease over the nomination of Iran-backed former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki highlights the intricate power dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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