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Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visits the UAE to engage with the Indian community and discuss the West Asia conflict, emphasizing India's well-being efforts amidst Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global oil prices and shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:00 IST
Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil
Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commenced his official trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday by meeting members of the Indian community. Jaishankar's visit, spanning two days, aims to deliberate on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its global repercussions.

Jaishankar highlighted India's initiatives to ensure the welfare and security of Indians amid escalating regional tensions. 'Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well-being and security amidst the West Asia conflict,' he noted in a message on X.

Amid heightened global concerns, the situation in West Asia has significantly affected shipping and oil prices, owing to Iran's blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is crucial for global oil supply, handling about 20 percent of global oil and LNG transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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