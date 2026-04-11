Pope Leo XIV's Strong Call for Peace Amid US-Israel Conflict

Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful critique of the 'delusion of omnipotence' fueling the US-Israel war in Iran, calling for political leaders to cease hostilities and pursue peace. This declaration came during a prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday.

The pontiff's comments, although delivered without direct mention of the United States or President Donald Trump, seemed squarely aimed at the US administration's military posturing and religious justifications for the conflict. Leo's forceful denunciation included demands to end the 'idolatry of self and money' and the 'display of power' associated with war efforts.

The timing of his address coincided with face-to-face negotiations between US and Iranian representatives in Pakistan, amid a tenuous ceasefire. As history's first US-born pope, Leo XIV's intervention adds a significant religious dimension to the international plea for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)