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Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Effigy of Netanyahu Exploded in Spain

Spain's longstanding diplomatic tensions with Israel were reignited after a large effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was destroyed in a Spanish town. The incident drew sharp criticism from Israel, which accused the Spanish government of antisemitism. This event is rooted in broader disagreements over military actions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-04-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 01:19 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Effigy of Netanyahu Exploded in Spain
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The relationship between Spain and Israel has taken another sour turn following the explosive destruction of a large effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the town of El Burgo, Spain. Israel condemned the act as a manifestation of antisemitic sentiments, directly blaming the Spanish government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Evidenced through a video clip, the Israeli Foreign Ministry articulated its concerns on social media, attributing the event to 'systemic incitement' by Spain's leadership. Spanish officials quickly refuted these allegations, emphasizing their dedication to combatting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination.

This incident is part of a broader diplomatic row, primarily fueled by Spanish critiques of military campaigns in the Middle East. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has further accused Israel of breaching international law amid ongoing military activities, while Spain continues to restrict its airspace against actions deemed reckless by the Sanchez administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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