Hungary's Political Showdown: The End of Orban's Era?

Hungary's political leaders held significant rallies on the eve of a crucial election, potentially ending Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long tenure. Challenger Peter Magyar's Tisza party has gained substantial support, according to independent polls, suggesting a decisive shift in the nation's political climate.

Magyar, a former ally of Orban, has traveled extensively to gain rural support and promises national reconciliation. Speaking at University Square in Debrecen, Magyar expressed optimism and called for unity post-election.

Meanwhile, Orban ended his campaign with strong rhetoric on external threats. His campaign faces challenges such as economic issues and ties with Russia. The international spotlight includes support from prominent American politicians.