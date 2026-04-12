Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Escalating Tensions

In Islamabad, the United States and Iran embarked on historic face-to-face negotiations aimed at solidifying a fragile ceasefire amid escalating tensions. This rare diplomatic move comes amid a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted global markets over the past seven weeks.

Leading the US and Iranian delegations are Vice President JD Vance and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, respectively. While both parties engage Pakistan's leadership, the diplomatic mission faces significant obstacles, including Israeli strikes against Hezbollah and the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

With the global economy on edge, the talks underscore the urgency to mitigate the war's impact. Regional stakeholders, including Chinese and Gulf officials, have been discreetly facilitating the summit, aiming for a peaceful resolution and reopening of crucial maritime passages.

(With inputs from agencies.)