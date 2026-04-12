China Resumes Ties with Taiwan Amidst Continued Tensions

China has announced the restoration of certain ties with Taiwan, such as resuming direct flights and allowing imports of Taiwanese aquaculture products. This development comes as Taiwan's opposition leader concludes her visit to the mainland.

A statement from the Taiwan Work Office under China's Communist Party suggested the possibility of establishing a permanent communication mechanism with Taiwan's Kuomingtang Party, even as the island remains self-ruled but claimed by China.

Talks between China's President Xi Jinping and Kuomingtang's Cheng Li-wun focused on peace, yet lacked specifics. The announcement follows a period of strained relations after Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, which led to Beijing's suspension of official dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)