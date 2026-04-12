Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

CPI(M) leader and Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of attempting to mislead the public into believing they would form the next government for the purpose of raising funds.

Riyas asserted that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) would maintain its hold on power in the state, with the electorate focusing significantly on development achievements. He noted that voters were contrasting the previous UDF administration's record from 2011 to 2016 with the current decade under LDF's leadership, emphasizing that "Kerala will not go back to darkness any more."

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Riyas claimed that UDF leaders were projecting themselves as the incoming ruling front to gather financial support until the results are announced on May 4. He refuted UDF's claims of minority consolidation, citing the LDF's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the introduction of a Nativity Card as evidence of its wide-ranging appeal among diverse voters.