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Bihar's Political Shuffle: Changes Ahead

A political reshuffle is underway in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha. Expected changes include the JD(U) leader stepping down to make way for a BJP-led government, with the new chief minister to be chosen by the NDA legislators upon BJP's recommendation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:28 IST
Bihar's Political Shuffle: Changes Ahead
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The political landscape in Bihar is poised for an overhaul with talks of a new government formation led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This development follows the election of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, prompting the Janata Dal (United) leader to vacate his role.

JD(U)'s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, announced that the changeover process is anticipated to commence after April 13, though specifics remain under wraps. Notable party figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, have been seen engaging in discussions.

The selection of the new chief minister appears contingent on recommendations from the BJP, which has signaled a significant involvement in this political transition. While eager BJP leaders await their first Bihar chief minister, the final decision rests with party elites at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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