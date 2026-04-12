Bihar's Political Shuffle: Changes Ahead
A political reshuffle is underway in Bihar following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha. Expected changes include the JD(U) leader stepping down to make way for a BJP-led government, with the new chief minister to be chosen by the NDA legislators upon BJP's recommendation.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Bihar is poised for an overhaul with talks of a new government formation led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This development follows the election of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, prompting the Janata Dal (United) leader to vacate his role.
JD(U)'s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, announced that the changeover process is anticipated to commence after April 13, though specifics remain under wraps. Notable party figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, have been seen engaging in discussions.
The selection of the new chief minister appears contingent on recommendations from the BJP, which has signaled a significant involvement in this political transition. While eager BJP leaders await their first Bihar chief minister, the final decision rests with party elites at the national level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- government
- politics
- Nitish Kumar
- JD(U)
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
- chief minister
- Samrat Choudhary
- NDA
ALSO READ
BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Dethrone TMC
Election Tensions Flare as Assam Jatiya Parishad Challenges BJP
Cash-for-Vote Scandal: Allegations Rock BJP Leader Sobha Surendran
They (BJP) struck Rs 1,000-crore deal to defeat TMC in Bengal: Mamata in apparent reference to AJUP founder Humayun Kabir video.