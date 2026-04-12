Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Charge in Bihar's Political Shift

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a significant political shift in Bihar with the appointment of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for electing its legislative party leader. This decision marks the beginning of a new government formation following Nitish Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha.

As the central observer, Chouhan will play a pivotal role in steering the BJP's legislative direction in the state. His appointment was announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a formal notification, underscoring the party's strategic approach to Bihar's evolving political landscape.

The JD(U), represented by its national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, has indicated that the new government formation process will commence after April 13. This political maneuvering reflects the dynamic shifts happening within the state's governance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)