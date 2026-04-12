PM Modi Blasts TMC Over 'Appeasement Politics' at Siliguri Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang of threatening to sever the Siliguri Corridor, isolating Northeast India. Modi criticized TMC's 'appeasement politics' for supporting such attempts and vowed to strengthen the region's development. He urged voters to elect a BJP government in upcoming West Bengal elections for accelerated progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fiery address in Siliguri, accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang of plotting to isolate Northeast India by severing the Siliguri Corridor.
Modi targeted the TMC's 'appeasement politics,' alleging their support emboldens such groups, and promised massive developmental initiatives in the region.
He urged West Bengal voters to usher in a BJP government for faster progress, pledging to fight for the state's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uniting for Women's Empowerment: The Push for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections
It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.
Guwahati Journalists Rally Against Media Attacks Amid Assembly Elections