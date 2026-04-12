PM Modi Blasts TMC Over 'Appeasement Politics' at Siliguri Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fiery address in Siliguri, accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang of plotting to isolate Northeast India by severing the Siliguri Corridor.

Modi targeted the TMC's 'appeasement politics,' alleging their support emboldens such groups, and promised massive developmental initiatives in the region.

He urged West Bengal voters to usher in a BJP government for faster progress, pledging to fight for the state's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)