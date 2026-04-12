Stalin Accuses BJP of Betraying South India Over Women's Reservation

In a sharp critique aimed at the central government, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP-led administration of undermining South India's representation through the proposed women's reservation bill. He labeled the move as a betrayal, allegedly penalizing states like Tamil Nadu for their successful population control measures and contributions to national development.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at an election rally in Paramakudi, Stalin challenged AIADMK's leader Palaniswami to oppose this perceived injustice. In addition, he promised to bolster the welfare of fishermen through initiatives such as promoting seaweed cultivation and urged the central government to reclaim Katchatheevu.

Stalin also outlined plans to increase the number of buses designated for fare-free travel for women, lauding his administration's historical initiatives. In highlighting the DMK's manifesto as a key election driver, he referenced the distribution of Rs 8,000 coupons for home appliances and his interactive approach with locals during his campaign trail.