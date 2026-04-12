Betrayal and Bold Promises: Tamil Nadu's Stand Against Centre

On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led union government, accusing it of betraying south India by reducing representation for Tamil Nadu under the guise of women's reservation. Speaking at an election rally in Paramakudi, Stalin decried the Centre's alleged move to penalize states that have successfully implemented population control programs.

The Chief Minister questioned whether AIADMK leader Palaniswami would have the courage to stand against this perceived injustice. He emphasized the ongoing necessity for the Centre to address local concerns, such as urging the return of Katchatheevu and supporting the livelihoods of fishermen by encouraging seaweed cultivation.

Stalin also highlighted his government's achievements, promising to expand fare-free travel for women and implementing the Dravidian model 2.0 government. He cited the success of the fare-free bus travel scheme which saw women undertake over 935 crore trips in 1,800 days, and lauded DMK's election manifesto as the 'election superstar,' which includes an Rs 8,000 coupon for home appliances.