Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deliberate on the West Asia crisis and its economic impact. The discussions emphasized strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

Jaishankar conveyed the Indian Prime Minister's greetings and expressed gratitude for the UAE's efforts in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community amid regional tensions. The meeting took place over a two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

The presence of Dubai's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, further underscored the significance of these discussions. Jaishankar also held talks with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Foreign Minister, focusing on the evolving regional situation and its implications.