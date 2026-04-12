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Historic Iran-US Talks Collapse Amid Nuclear Ambitions Clash

The recent Iran-US peace talks in Pakistan ended with no agreement, jeopardizing the temporary ceasefire and relations between the two nations. US Vice President JD Vance cited Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear program as a significant sticking point. The negotiations could significantly impact global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:47 IST
Historic Iran-US Talks Collapse Amid Nuclear Ambitions Clash
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  • Pakistan

The historic 21-hour peace talks between the US and Iran concluded without an agreement, casting doubt on the fragile two-week ceasefire. Both sides blamed each other for the collapse, with US officials stating Iran refused to meet Washington's terms to end the conflict. Vice President JD Vance, who headed the US delegation, emphasized that Iran's unwillingness to abandon its nuclear ambitions was the core issue.

US President Donald Trump responded on social media, warning that the US Navy would interdict vessels paying tolls to Iran for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial transportation route for global oil and LNG supplies. The Iranian side, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US of making excessive and illegal demands, further complicating the prospect of resuming negotiations.

Despite the outcome, hopes remain that Pakistan may facilitate future talks to bridge the gaps between the two nations. The failure of these negotiations holds potential consequences for West Asia's security and the global energy market, underlining the significant stakes involved for international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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