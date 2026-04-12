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Dustlik 2023: Strengthening Defense Bonds between India and Uzbekistan

India and Uzbekistan are set to engage in the 'Dustlik' joint military exercise, aimed at enhancing cooperation and operational capability in semi-mountainous terrains. The exercise, involving 60 personnel from both countries, will foster interoperability through joint tactical drills and special operations, strengthening bilateral military relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:23 IST
Dustlik 2023: Strengthening Defense Bonds between India and Uzbekistan
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'Dustlik' unfolds from April 12 to 25, aiming to bolster the capability of both nations to conduct operations in semi-mountainous regions. The event marks the seventh edition of the exercise, designed to foster military synergy and cooperation.

The drill will concentrate on joint planning and tactical drills, culminating in a 48-hour operation focusing on special operations. This collaboration between approximately 60 personnel from each side is set to enhance their ability to neutralize unlawful armed groups while facilitating knowledge sharing of operational procedures.

Conducted at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area, this initiative is critical to strengthening command-and-control coordination, ultimately facilitating deeper defense ties between India and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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