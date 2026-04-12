Dustlik 2023: Strengthening Defense Bonds between India and Uzbekistan

The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'Dustlik' unfolds from April 12 to 25, aiming to bolster the capability of both nations to conduct operations in semi-mountainous regions. The event marks the seventh edition of the exercise, designed to foster military synergy and cooperation.

The drill will concentrate on joint planning and tactical drills, culminating in a 48-hour operation focusing on special operations. This collaboration between approximately 60 personnel from each side is set to enhance their ability to neutralize unlawful armed groups while facilitating knowledge sharing of operational procedures.

Conducted at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area, this initiative is critical to strengthening command-and-control coordination, ultimately facilitating deeper defense ties between India and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)