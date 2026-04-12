Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory in Hungary

The centre-right Tisza party is on track to gain 135 mandates in Hungary's 199-seat parliament, effectively positioning itself ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party. This projection comes from a poll executed just before the upcoming election by Median, a well-regarded pollster.

According to the survey results, which were broadcasted on RTL Klub television, the Tisza party is making significant strides in the political landscape. Conducted between April 7 and 11, the poll hints at a potential shift in Hungary's political dynamics.

In contrast, the far-right Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) party is predicted not to clear the critical 5 percent threshold needed to enter parliament, indicating a challenging path ahead for the party's ambitions.