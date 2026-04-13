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Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Peter Magyar on his victory in the Hungarian election. Macron emphasized the significance of this victory for democratic participation and Hungary's commitment to European Union values, underscoring Hungary's role in European affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:21 IST
Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron reached out to Peter Magyar to extend his congratulations on Magyar's triumph in the Hungarian election.

Macron expressed his thoughts on the platform X, stating, 'I've just spoken with Peter Magyar to congratulate him on his victory in Hungary!'

He further noted that France views this as a victory not just for democratic participation but as a reaffirmation of Hungary's dedication to European Union values and its influential role within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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