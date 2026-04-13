Hungary's Political Shift: Orban's Reign Ends as Pro-EU Sentiment Surges

Hungary experienced a seismic shift in its political landscape as Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an opponent of EU efforts supporting Ukraine against Russia, was ousted after 16 years in office by pro-European Union rival Peter Magyar.

Orban's nationalist Fidesz party, which had grown stagnant amidst economic challenges, was overwhelmed by Magyar's pro-EU Tisza party. Orban, revered as a patriotic figure by supporters, was criticized for authoritarianism, sparking clashes with the EU and affecting Hungary's funding.

While Orban's hardline stances on immigration and social issues rang favor with conservative leaders like Donald Trump, domestic concerns such as healthcare and a stagnant economy were more pressing issues for Hungarian voters, leading to a call for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)