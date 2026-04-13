High Gas Prices and Blockade Strategy: Trump's Iran Conflict Dilemma

U.S. President Donald Trump admitted on Sunday that oil and gasoline prices might remain elevated through the upcoming midterm elections in November. This admission marks a rare concession about the political repercussions of his recent military actions against Iran.

Gasoline prices have surged past $4 per gallon across U.S. stations, as per GasBuddy data. In contrast, prices hovered below $3 in February. The sharp increase follows a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at preventing Iran from collecting tolls, escalating tensions further.

The strategy has drawn international scrutiny and domestic disapproval, with Trump's ratings hitting new lows. Critics, including U.S. Senator Mark Warner, argue that the blockade may deepen the conflict rather than resolve it, complicating an already tenuous ceasefire and raising the global economic stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)