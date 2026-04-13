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Under Fire: Eric Swalwell Faces Expulsion Calls Amid Allegations

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a gubernatorial candidate in California, faces mounting calls to resign from Congress. Former staffers and Democratic lawmakers have urged him to step down following sexual assault allegations. An investigation into unlawful employment also compounds his situation, as fellow politicians threaten expulsion motions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:39 IST
Under Fire: Eric Swalwell Faces Expulsion Calls Amid Allegations

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, running for California governor, is under increasing pressure to resign from Congress due to accusations of sexual assault. Several former staffers and Democratic lawmakers have called for his resignation.

On Sunday, an open letter signed by over 50 of Swalwell's former staffers was released, urging him to resign from Congress and drop out of the gubernatorial race. They cited "serious" and credible allegations against him. These calls come after reports of alleged nonconsensual encounters and misconduct surfaced last week.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security is investigating allegations of unlawful employment related to Swalwell. As the investigations continue, the political fallout grows, with expulsion motions being considered if Swalwell doesn't voluntarily resign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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