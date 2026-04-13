Slovakian PM Fico Praises Hungary's Election Transition
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico extends gratitude to outgoing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and congratulates the incoming prime minister. Fico emphasized Slovakia's readiness for intensive cooperation with Hungary, aiming to protect mutual energy interests, and reiterated the importance of their alliance during the election period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:07 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico thanked outgoing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on Monday and extended congratulations to the new prime minister following Hungary's national elections.
Fico, a close ally and supporter of Orban before the elections, reiterated Slovakia's commitment to enhanced collaboration.
He highlighted the continued focus on protecting shared energy interests, emphasizing that this remains a key objective for both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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