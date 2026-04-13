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High Stakes Clash at Ballygunge: A Pivotal Electoral Battle in Kolkata

Ballygunge, a prestigious constituency in South Kolkata, braces for an intense electoral face-off between AITC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and BJP's Dr. Shatrupa. This election comes after a reshuffling of candidates and contentious voter roll revisions, setting the stage for a crucial contest that could redefine political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:59 IST
High Stakes Clash at Ballygunge: A Pivotal Electoral Battle in Kolkata
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the heart of South Kolkata, the Ballygunge Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes electoral showdown. This opulent area, known for its affluent and professional voter base, is witnessing a battle between Sovandeb Chattopadhyay from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr. Shatrupa.

The departure of long-serving TMC figure Subrata Mukherjee, who had a deep electoral history with the constituency, has marked a significant shift. Mukherjee's legacy includes a victorious run in 2011, 2016, and 2021, securing massive voter support. However, following his demise, Babul Supriyo stepped in for a bypoll victory in 2022 as the TMC candidate.

Now, the election atmosphere is charged amid a major revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls, sparking tensions between TMC and BJP. With new political dynamics in play, the stakes are higher than ever as the polls on April 23 and 29 approach, with results anticipated on May 4.

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