Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy Slams BRS Over Telangana Claims
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy hit back at BRS leader KT Rama Rao for allegedly spreading false propaganda against Congress. Reddy emphasized the Congress's foundational development role in Telangana, criticized BRS's financial mismanagement, and countered corruption allegations made by KTR against the Congress government.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has taken aim at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao, countering his criticisms against the ruling Congress government in Telangana. Reddy accused KTR of disseminating "false propaganda," suggesting that the BRS belittles Congress's developmental contributions.
Reddy argued that the Congress party has significantly contributed to the development of Hyderabad and Telangana, offering a vision with a surplus budget of Rs 16 thousand crores. He contrasted this with what he described as the BRS's financial mismanagement, which he claims has driven the state into debt of Rs 8 lakh crores.
The Congress MP also launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of personal gain. Reddy chastised the BRS for exploiting state resources and mocked the party's alleged frustration over losing power. He also addressed KTR's accusations of corruption within the Congress, dismissing them as baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Congress
- BRS
- Telangana
- Kiran Kumar Reddy
- KT Rama Rao
- Hyderabad
- development
- debt
- corruption
- KCR
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