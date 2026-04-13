Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Delimitation and Women's Reservation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi express concerns over the rushed delimitation process before implementing 33% women's reservation in Indian legislatures. They argue this could lead to inequities and an assault on constitutional principles, with regional representation being a core issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Delimitation and Women's Reservation
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has voiced significant concerns over the potential implications of a hastily executed delimitation process ahead of the planned 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

In a recent opinion piece, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the risks and inequities associated with the rushed delimitation. She contended that any increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be both politically and arithmetically equitable, critiquing the Centre for not accommodating the Opposition's call for an all-party meeting to discuss these changes.

The delimitation, which could increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 based on the 2011 census data, raises concerns about regional representation disparities. The issue has prompted opposition from southern state leaders who fear diminished representation due to population discrepancies between northern and southern states.

TRENDING

1
Strategic Surveillance: Sarvana Vivek M Takes Charge for West Bengal Elections

Strategic Surveillance: Sarvana Vivek M Takes Charge for West Bengal Electio...

 India
2
Baker Hughes Sells Waygate Technologies to Hexagon in $1.45 Billion Deal

Baker Hughes Sells Waygate Technologies to Hexagon in $1.45 Billion Deal

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee trying to terrorise Bengal's majority community, this poll is to drive out infiltrators: Amit Shah in Birbhum's Mayureshwar.

Mamata Banerjee trying to terrorise Bengal's majority community, this poll i...

 India
4
Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Unity and Criticism

Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Unity and Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026