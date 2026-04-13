Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Delimitation and Women's Reservation
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi express concerns over the rushed delimitation process before implementing 33% women's reservation in Indian legislatures. They argue this could lead to inequities and an assault on constitutional principles, with regional representation being a core issue.
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has voiced significant concerns over the potential implications of a hastily executed delimitation process ahead of the planned 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.
In a recent opinion piece, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the risks and inequities associated with the rushed delimitation. She contended that any increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be both politically and arithmetically equitable, critiquing the Centre for not accommodating the Opposition's call for an all-party meeting to discuss these changes.
The delimitation, which could increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 based on the 2011 census data, raises concerns about regional representation disparities. The issue has prompted opposition from southern state leaders who fear diminished representation due to population discrepancies between northern and southern states.
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