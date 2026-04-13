Ballygunge's Political Showdown: TMC vs. BJP in Urban Kolkata's Pivotal Seat

Ballygunge Assembly constituency in West Bengal is set for a high-stakes political contest between the All India Trinamool Congress's (AITC) Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fresh candidate, Dr. Shatrupa. Located in the heart of South Kolkata, this constituency is recognized as one of the city's most prestigious and politically significant seats.

The political dynamics of Ballygunge have shifted with the absence of TMC stalwart Subrata Mukherjee, who passed away. Mukherjee's longstanding influence, with victories spanning from 2011 to 2021, left an indelible mark on the constituency. His passing led to a bypoll in 2022, which saw Babul Supriyo from TMC secure victory.

This year, TMC is fielding the seasoned Chattopadhyay in place of Supriyo, as the BJP introduces Dr. Shatrupa to court the urban electorate. Amidst these developments, a major revision of West Bengal's electoral roll has stirred controversy, with TMC and BJP clashing over alleged voter deletions. The impending election, scheduled for April 23 and 29, will be a crucial determinant of political fortunes in Ballygunge.

(With inputs from agencies.)