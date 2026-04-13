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Vietnam's Shift: Embracing A China-Inspired Path

Vietnam is moving closer to China's model of governance, leveraging state control and Chinese technology as its powerful leader, To Lam, visits Beijing. This shift is marked by cooperation agreements, rising Chinese investments, and increased state involvement in key sectors such as technology, regulation, and economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:19 IST
Vietnam's Shift: Embracing A China-Inspired Path
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Vietnam is embracing a governance style reminiscent of China's, marked by increased state control and technological collaboration. This comes as To Lam, Vietnam's influential leader, prepares for a significant visit to Beijing, highlighted by cooperation agreements and rising Chinese influence in Vietnam's economy and infrastructure.

Under To Lam's leadership, Vietnam is adopting aspects of China's regulatory framework, particularly in technology and surveillance. This is evidenced by joint initiatives in data centers, 5G networks, and public security technologies. The nation is prioritizing state control in data management, reflecting China's model and raising concerns among Western observers.

Economically, Vietnam is shifting towards a China-style framework involving subsidies and massive infrastructure projects. These moves have seen increasing Chinese investments and a rise in popularity of Chinese brands within Vietnam, further aligning with China's economic policies while still keeping ties open with Western nations like the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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