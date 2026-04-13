Hungary's Historic Shift: End of Orban's Era

Hungary's elections have brought a significant political change in Europe, as the center-right Tisza party ended Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. This shift, praised by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, demonstrates a move away from the feared authoritarian trend in the region.

Recent electoral victories for pro-European parties in Romania and Moldova further emphasize the shift in Eastern European politics. Tusk had long criticized Orban's government's close ties with Moscow, pushing for democratic governance.

The historic ties and cooperation between Poland and Hungary appear to be strengthening, as Tusk congratulated Tisza's leader, Peter Magyar, discussing future diplomatic visits and exceptional bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)