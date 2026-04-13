Amit Shah Calls for 'Double-Engine' Government in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged voters in West Bengal to support the BJP in forming a 'double-engine' government. Speaking at a rally, he accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using fear tactics and stressed the importance of eliminating infiltrators. Shah assured adequate force presence for a fair election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayureshwar | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:56 IST
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- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a strong appeal to the people of West Bengal, urging them to choose the BJP and establish a 'double-engine' government in the upcoming assembly elections.
At an election rally in Birbhum district, Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of employing intimidation strategies to sway the state's majority community.
He emphasized the election's role in eliminating infiltrators from West Bengal, ensuring voters of substantial central force deployment for a free and fair vote. Shah warned TMC agitators to avoid disruption on election day or face strict consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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