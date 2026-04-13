Peru Awaits Outcome of Contentious Presidential Election
Peruvians face delays in learning the presidential election outcome due to logistical issues. Voting was extended to key areas, including Lima and overseas locations. Amidst widespread crime and corruption concerns, 35 candidates, including a former minister and a comedian, vie for the presidency, with safety a crucial voter concern.
- Country:
- Peru
The anticipation for the results of Peru's presidential election has been put on hold as logistical challenges disrupted Sunday's voting process. Thousands of Peruvians, both within the country and abroad, missed the opportunity to cast their ballots due to these unforeseen issues.
In response, electoral authorities have allowed an additional voting day on Monday, targeting over 52,000 residents in Lima and numerous Peruvians in Orlando, Florida, and Paterson, New Jersey. The initial count estimated a higher number of eligible Monday voters but was later adjusted.
With 35 candidates on the ballot, including a former minister, a comedian, and a political heiress, the election highlights concerns over crime and corruption, sparking diverse campaign promises. As voters also select members of a newly reformed bicameral Congress, a runoff election appears inevitable given the fractured electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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