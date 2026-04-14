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Peru’s Election Turmoil: A Tale of Crime, Corruption, and Copper

Peru faces a runoff election in June after no candidate secured a majority in a crowded presidential race. Keiko Fujimori and Rafael López Aliaga lead the vote, navigating a backdrop of crime, corruption, and economic instability. Voting challenges persisted amid historic low growth rates and political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:30 IST
Peru’s Election Turmoil: A Tale of Crime, Corruption, and Copper
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  • Country:
  • Peru

In a fraught political climate, Peruvians brace for a June runoff election following an inconclusive first round. None of the 35 presidential candidates secured over 50% of the vote, necessitating further contests.

Keiko Fujimori and Rafael López Aliaga emerged as the frontrunners, with Peru morally divided by their extreme right-wing stances. Electoral delays and inadequate ballot distribution marred the process, forcing an extension to Monday for voters in Lima and abroad.

The election occurs against a backdrop of high crime and corruption, fostering public disillusionment with candidates perceived as untrustworthy. Despite these challenges, Peru's economy has remained resilient, buoyed by its status as a major copper producer and the steady hand of central bank chief Julio Velarde.

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