In a fraught political climate, Peruvians brace for a June runoff election following an inconclusive first round. None of the 35 presidential candidates secured over 50% of the vote, necessitating further contests.

Keiko Fujimori and Rafael López Aliaga emerged as the frontrunners, with Peru morally divided by their extreme right-wing stances. Electoral delays and inadequate ballot distribution marred the process, forcing an extension to Monday for voters in Lima and abroad.

The election occurs against a backdrop of high crime and corruption, fostering public disillusionment with candidates perceived as untrustworthy. Despite these challenges, Peru's economy has remained resilient, buoyed by its status as a major copper producer and the steady hand of central bank chief Julio Velarde.