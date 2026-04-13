Parliament Convenes for Historic Women's Reservation Bill Amid Fierce Debates

The Congress issued a three-line whip mandating its MPs' presence in the Lok Sabha for a special session from April 16 to 18 to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The session is set to address crucial issues and requires full party support for the Amendment Bill.

The Parliament's three-day session will focus on the Amendment Bill aimed at implementing one-third reservations for women legislators. The proposed delimitation could increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, and these changes need Constitutional amendments.

Congress has opposed the Delimitation Bill citing the 2011 census, fearing reduced representation for southern states. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the timing, calling it undemocratic, while PM Modi pushed for legislative approval by 2029, emphasizing cross-party collaboration for the bill's passage.