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New Leadership for BJD in Rajya Sabha: Mangaraj & Deo Take Charge

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president, appointed MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the party's leader and Sulata Deo as deputy leader and chief whip in Rajya Sabha. They replace Sasmit Patra following recent biennial elections. Patra congratulated them, expressing gratitude to Patnaik for his past leadership role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:09 IST
New Leadership for BJD in Rajya Sabha: Mangaraj & Deo Take Charge
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has made significant leadership changes in the Rajya Sabha, appointing MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the new leader of the party. This shift comes after Sasmit Patra resigned from his post as the floor leader last week.

In the same move, Sulata Deo has been named the deputy leader and chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party in the Upper House. The changes align with the results of the biennial elections that took place on March 16, 2026.

Following his resignation, Patra extended his congratulations to Mangaraj and Deo via social media, expressing his commitment to continue serving the party under their leadership and highlighting the guidance and vision of BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

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