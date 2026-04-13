Amit Shah Calls for 'Double-Engine' Government in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged West Bengal residents to use their votes to counter violence and establish a BJP 'double-engine' government. He criticized the TMC's governance and pledged to end alleged lawlessness. Shah also promised border security improvements and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code if BJP wins.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah passionately exhorted the citizens of West Bengal to combat violence with their votes, advocating for the establishment of a BJP-led 'double-engine' government. He was addressing a poll rally in Birbhum district, where he criticized the current state administration.
Shah accused Mamata Banerjee's government of fostering a climate of fear and promised to dismantle the so-called 'mafia raj'. He highlighted incidents of violence and non-permission of cultural events under the TMC's rule, asserting that the BJP would restore safety and order.
Shah assured voters of increased border security and the swift implementation of the Uniform Civil Code under a BJP government. He also promised that central government funds would directly benefit the citizens, particularly women and the underprivileged, through various welfare programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata says Bengal will be run from Delhi; I tell her that after poll results, state's CM to be son on soil, not from TMC: Shah in Bankura.
Ballygunge's Political Showdown: TMC vs. BJP in Urban Kolkata's Pivotal Seat
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC
Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes TMC's Reaction to Electoral Roll Revision
Modi Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics' Over Siliguri Corridor Threat