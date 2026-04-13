Amit Shah Calls for 'Double-Engine' Government in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah passionately exhorted the citizens of West Bengal to combat violence with their votes, advocating for the establishment of a BJP-led 'double-engine' government. He was addressing a poll rally in Birbhum district, where he criticized the current state administration.

Shah accused Mamata Banerjee's government of fostering a climate of fear and promised to dismantle the so-called 'mafia raj'. He highlighted incidents of violence and non-permission of cultural events under the TMC's rule, asserting that the BJP would restore safety and order.

Shah assured voters of increased border security and the swift implementation of the Uniform Civil Code under a BJP government. He also promised that central government funds would directly benefit the citizens, particularly women and the underprivileged, through various welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)